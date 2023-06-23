Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Trading Down 12.5%

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 675,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 522,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million and a PE ratio of -26.25.

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

