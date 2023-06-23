Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $176.49 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.49 million and approximately $185,099.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.83 or 0.00016056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.78 or 1.00003328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83564719 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $192,713.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.