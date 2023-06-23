HI (HI) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $172,649.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.42 or 0.99944051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0037926 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $123,875.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

