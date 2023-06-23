HI Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $227,115.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0037926 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $123,875.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

