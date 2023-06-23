High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 2.5 %

HWO stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$57.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.06.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 56.76%. The company had revenue of C$9.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

