High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,959.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,230.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $214,459. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

