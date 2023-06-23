High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund
In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,959.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,230.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $214,459. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
