High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,998. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,656.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 33,510 shares of company stock worth $214,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

