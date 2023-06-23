HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 136,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.