HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,262. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $73.04.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

