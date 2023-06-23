HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 178,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

