HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.34. The stock had a trading volume of 454,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,747. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day moving average is $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

