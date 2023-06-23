HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,687,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

