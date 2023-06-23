HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,576,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Five Below by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,758. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,918. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

