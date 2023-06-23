HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,368 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. 136,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,242. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

