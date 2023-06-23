HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 950,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.