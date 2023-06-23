Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0654 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $164,116.50 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

