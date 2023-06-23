Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

HOPE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 760,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $995.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

