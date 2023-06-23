Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Hoshizaki has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

