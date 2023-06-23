Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 1431687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.03. The company has a market capitalization of £158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -992.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.