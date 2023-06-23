Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 15,386 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,911,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,613,000 after purchasing an additional 724,666 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,668,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,375,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 295,049 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.96. 3,393,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

