Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 15,577 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

