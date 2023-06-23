Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. 273,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

