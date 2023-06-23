Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 140,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

