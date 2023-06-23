Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.66. 23,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.61.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

