Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 240 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 239,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,718. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.55 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

