Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 2,615,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,180,840. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

