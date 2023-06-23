Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £149.16 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.86).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($192.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 636 ($8.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 681.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 667.94. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.24) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.98) to GBX 755 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.61).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

