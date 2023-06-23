HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 74,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 154,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

