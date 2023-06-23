HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 345,776 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

