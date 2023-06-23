HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,423,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
