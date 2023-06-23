HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

