Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

