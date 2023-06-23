Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

