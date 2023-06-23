Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 286,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

