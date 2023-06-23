Humanscape Price Tops $0.0719 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

