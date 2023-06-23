i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.90. 563,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 707,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$775.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.35.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 178.66%. The business had revenue of C$6.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0128741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

