Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

ILMN stock opened at $202.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

