IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.04

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and traded as low as $17.20. IMAX shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 373,727 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Insider Activity

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

