Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.20

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.20 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 480449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.16).

IHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £365.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,261.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

In other news, insider Simon T. Laffin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £92,000 ($117,722.33). Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

