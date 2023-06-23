IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $29,725.27 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

