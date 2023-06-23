Insider Buying: Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covers an area of 5,500 ha situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

