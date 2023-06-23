Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $149,750.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BOX Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE BOX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on BOX from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.