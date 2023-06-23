Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells 5,518 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.2 %
ChargePoint stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 15,598,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
