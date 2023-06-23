Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells 5,834 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $331,254.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.57%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

See Also

