Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,353,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,902,682.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,944,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,169,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

