Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) VP Sells $470,050.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.98.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Globalstar by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globalstar by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
