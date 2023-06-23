Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) VP Sells $470,050.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.98.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Globalstar by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globalstar by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.