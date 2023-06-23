Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,278. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.