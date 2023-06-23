Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 100,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,089,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

