Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells 46,647 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 623,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,615. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

