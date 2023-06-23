Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells $852,121.60 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

